Analysts Set Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) PT at $32.20

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HASI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

NYSE HASI opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $39.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 415.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 191.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 336,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 221,348 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth $542,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 34.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 45,230 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,123,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,377,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,439 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Free Report

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.