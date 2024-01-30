Analysts Set TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Price Target at $56.50

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.22.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TC Energy Trading Up 0.5 %
TC Energy stock opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average is $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $43.30. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -660.08, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81.
TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.
TC Energy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,683.33%.
TC Energy Company Profile
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
