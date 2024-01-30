ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Short Interest Down 15.2% in January

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,900 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 264,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $55.02 on Tuesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $65.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.56.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $131.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.92 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.96%. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $318,467.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 897,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,221,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $318,467.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 897,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,221,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Krista Davis sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $141,089.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,141 shares of company stock worth $4,124,067 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,825,000 after acquiring an additional 191,402 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,132,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,746,000 after acquiring an additional 58,204 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 847,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,595,000 after purchasing an additional 198,970 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 539,128 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANIP. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

