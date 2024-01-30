ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives $317.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $317.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $333.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.03 and its 200-day moving average is $310.96.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 93,751.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 141,906,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,867,436,000 after buying an additional 141,755,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 10.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,816,000 after acquiring an additional 955,288 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,984,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,548,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,171,822,000 after acquiring an additional 76,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in ANSYS by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,002,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,908,000 after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

