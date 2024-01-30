Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 826,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AON were worth $267,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in AON during the second quarter worth about $40,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in AON during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AON by 44.3% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $298.39 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $280.89 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The company has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.71.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on AON

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.