Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APPN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Appian from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson upgraded Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Appian from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Appian

Institutional Trading of Appian

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $26,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,611,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,383,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 3,052,524 shares of company stock worth $112,421,141 in the last three months. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,824,000 after acquiring an additional 147,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,651,000 after acquiring an additional 208,857 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,882,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,589,000 after acquiring an additional 380,770 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,623,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,055,000 after acquiring an additional 151,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 873,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,599,000 after acquiring an additional 21,046 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Trading Up 4.5 %

APPN stock opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. Appian has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.81.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $137.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.99 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 124.95% and a negative net margin of 25.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

See Also

