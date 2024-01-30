Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $179.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.01. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.07. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.24 and a 12-month high of $182.96.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $899,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $184,404.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,612. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AIT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

