Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) PT Raised to $195.00

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $182.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $179.00 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $122.24 and a 12-month high of $182.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $899,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,498,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $307,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,999.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $899,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,498,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,584 shares of company stock worth $1,715,612 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,751,000 after buying an additional 459,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,863,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after buying an additional 136,174 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,872,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,625,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,329,000 after buying an additional 451,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,156,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

