Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Now Covered by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 44.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $13.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $567.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 28.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Applied Optoelectronics

In related news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 42,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $957,821.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,351 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,748.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,716,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after buying an additional 103,199 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 318,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $2,811,000. 41.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

