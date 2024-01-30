ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARCB. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.73.

ArcBest Price Performance

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $123.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.27. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $78.37 and a 52-week high of $125.48. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.44.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.35%. ArcBest’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $415,003.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ArcBest by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

