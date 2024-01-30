Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of above $6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Capital lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 5.5 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

ADM stock opened at $54.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day moving average is $75.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,741,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,935,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,194 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7,287.8% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 600,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,078,000 after purchasing an additional 592,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 570,811 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.