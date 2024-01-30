Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,014 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,554,000. First County Bank CT boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 4,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 9,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 527,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,928,000 after purchasing an additional 46,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC now owns 21,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,834,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365,416. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.44 and its 200 day moving average is $81.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

