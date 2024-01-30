Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $5.56 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 4.5% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 98,060.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,177,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169,427 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,134 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,167 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after buying an additional 2,172,405 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.99. 969,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,554. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.77.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

