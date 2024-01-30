Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MMC traded up $1.68 on Tuesday, reaching $192.67. The stock had a trading volume of 987,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,369. The company has a market cap of $95.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.86 and a 12-month high of $202.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

