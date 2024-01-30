Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wedbush from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 92.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of RCUS stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,357. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.70. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.18. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 244.17% and a negative return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,521 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $382,212.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arcus Biosciences news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 6,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $140,127.75. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,215,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,414,673.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $382,212.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $562,421. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 51.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

