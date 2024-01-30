Ardor Market Capitalization Tops $87.54 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $87.54 million and $2.45 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0876 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00082506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00027589 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00022035 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006752 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.