Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.15, for a total transaction of $196,553.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,851,412.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.15, for a total transaction of $196,553.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,851,412.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,055.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,958 shares of company stock valued at $53,195,103. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.67. The company had a trading volume of 710,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,334. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.43 and a 52 week high of $272.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.88. The company has a market capitalization of $84.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

