Arizona State Retirement System Has $9.68 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $9,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $719,304. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK opened at $244.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.21. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $169.74 and a one year high of $249.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

