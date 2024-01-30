Arizona State Retirement System Sells 351 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $12,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.8 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $481.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $480.33 and its 200 day moving average is $421.20. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

