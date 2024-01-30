Arizona State Retirement System Sells 353 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $11,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,702,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,369,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,287,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,692,000 after purchasing an additional 182,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,035,000 after purchasing an additional 51,796 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $397.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.80 and a 12-month high of $438.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $394.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.14.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $395.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

