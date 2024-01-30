Arizona State Retirement System Sells 380 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $12,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 168.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 307.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 364.0% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $380.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $315.02 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The firm has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Charter Communications

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.