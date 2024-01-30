Arizona State Retirement System Sells 688 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $10,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in IQVIA by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in IQVIA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $218.02 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $241.86. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.31.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

