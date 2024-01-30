Arizona State Retirement System Sells 9,441 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,436 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,441 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $36,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $55.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 42.32%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.