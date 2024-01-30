Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $141.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $146.91.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

