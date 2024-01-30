Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 109,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Arrow Financial Price Performance
Shares of Arrow Financial stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.86. 10,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $458.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.70. Arrow Financial has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $33.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.04.
Insider Transactions at Arrow Financial
In related news, Director Colin L. Read purchased 1,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $42,847.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,976.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 5,661 shares of company stock worth $132,193 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Arrow Financial
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on AROW shares. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AROW
About Arrow Financial
Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.
