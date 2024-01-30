Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 109,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Arrow Financial Price Performance

Shares of Arrow Financial stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.86. 10,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $458.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.70. Arrow Financial has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $33.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.04.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arrow Financial

In related news, Director Colin L. Read purchased 1,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $42,847.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,976.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 5,661 shares of company stock worth $132,193 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Financial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 226.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Arrow Financial by 136.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Arrow Financial during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AROW shares. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AROW

About Arrow Financial

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.