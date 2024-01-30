Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) Short Interest Update

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ ACNT opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80. Ascent Industries has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $100.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.68.
Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $56.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.90 million. Ascent Industries had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ascent Industries will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.
Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, focuses on the production and distribution of industrial tubular products and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products.
