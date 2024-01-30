Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) Short Interest Update

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Ascent Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACNT opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80. Ascent Industries has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $100.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $56.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.90 million. Ascent Industries had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ascent Industries will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ascent Industries

Ascent Industries Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascent Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Ascent Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ascent Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascent Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascent Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $804,000. 24.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, focuses on the production and distribution of industrial tubular products and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products.

