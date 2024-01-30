Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Shares Down 11.4%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) dropped 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.62. Approximately 283,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 569,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.
AOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on Ascot Resources from C$0.90 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th.
Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.
