Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ APWC opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.36.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.73 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.
See Also
