Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) PT Raised to $23.00 at Piper Sandler

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $21.50 to $23.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40.

In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 14,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $278,806.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,044.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $287,574.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,647.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 14,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $278,806.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,044.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,972 shares of company stock valued at $915,203. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,712,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,145,000 after purchasing an additional 172,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,302,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,277,000 after purchasing an additional 328,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,356,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,278,000 after purchasing an additional 170,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,800,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,666,000 after purchasing an additional 141,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

