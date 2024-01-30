Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Assurant

Insider Activity at Assurant

Institutional Trading of Assurant

In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at $747,990.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Assurant by 104.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Assurant by 229.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $169.33 on Thursday. Assurant has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $173.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.13 and its 200-day moving average is $152.30.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $1.81. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Assurant will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.30%.

Assurant announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.