Astria Therapeutics’ (ATXS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATXS. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Astria Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Astria Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATXS

Astria Therapeutics Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of Astria Therapeutics stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 656,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,180. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.81. Astria Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $15.70.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 740,000 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $4,588,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,392,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,832,700.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Astria Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Astria Therapeutics by 66,700.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Astria Therapeutics by 416.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Astria Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Astria Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 140,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astria Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.