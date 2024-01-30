ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance
AACG opened at $1.10 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global
About ATA Creativity Global
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ATA Creativity Global
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.