Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Short Interest Up 25.4% in January

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,900 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the December 31st total of 409,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Athira Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATHA opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. Athira Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $124.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.77.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.87). Analysts predict that Athira Pharma will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athira Pharma

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 163,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $390,210.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,402,964 shares in the company, valued at $12,859,054.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 8,440 shares of company stock worth $24,560 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHA. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Athira Pharma by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Athira Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the first quarter worth $658,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,274,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after buying an additional 32,368 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 21.8% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017 Fosgonimeton, a small molecule designed to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

