Atria Investments Inc Buys 122,129 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,129 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,075,000. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 77,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IVW stock opened at $79.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.81. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $79.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

