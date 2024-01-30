Atria Investments Inc Buys 15,421 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,421 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,149 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,702,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,101 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,070,525,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 276.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,907 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RSP opened at $158.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $158.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.57.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

