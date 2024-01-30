Atria Investments Inc Buys 20,942 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $54.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $54.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.66.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

