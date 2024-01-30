Atria Investments Inc Buys 235,367 Shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX)

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Free Report) by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,367 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned 1.42% of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF worth $11,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $790,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $943,000.

NYSEARCA USPX opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $927.53 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.85. Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $43.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.43.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

