Atria Investments Inc Buys 9,693 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,411 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE TJX opened at $96.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $109.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $96.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.00 and a 200-day moving average of $90.02.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

