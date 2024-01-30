Atria Investments Inc Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,972,000. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 289,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,692,000 after buying an additional 23,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $188.34 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.19 and a fifty-two week high of $193.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.29.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

