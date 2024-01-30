Atria Investments Inc Has $10.81 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,306 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $149.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.80.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.