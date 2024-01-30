Atria Investments Inc Has $11.08 Million Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.17% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $11,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 242.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 738,345 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,624,000 after purchasing an additional 684,660 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,027,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,098,000 after purchasing an additional 585,641 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 960,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,728,000 after purchasing an additional 215,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 43,911.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 204,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after purchasing an additional 204,186 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $66.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $58.57 and a 1 year high of $66.74.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8644 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

