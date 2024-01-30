Atria Investments Inc Has $8.32 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Blackstone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,003,788,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Blackstone by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Blackstone by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,249,000 after buying an additional 332,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,081,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,151,000 after purchasing an additional 790,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $742,875,000 after purchasing an additional 71,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

Blackstone Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $127.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.86%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

