Atria Investments Inc Has $9.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,597,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $386,651,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,311,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8,244.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 624,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 616,948 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.44. The company has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

