Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HON. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $203.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.78. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

