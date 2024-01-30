Atria Investments Inc Makes New $8.93 Million Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 70,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,926,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE opened at $117.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.69 and a 200 day moving average of $120.72. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.17 and a fifty-two week high of $131.07.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

