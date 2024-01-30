Atria Investments Inc Purchases 2,233 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 741,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,370,000 after buying an additional 52,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,739,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,593,000 after buying an additional 61,669 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $237.71 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

