AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the December 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 540,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATRC. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

ATRC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,539. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.26. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.06.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $42,968.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,065.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 221,416 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,820 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 259,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 56,761 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in AtriCure by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

