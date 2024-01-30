aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,500 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 212,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on aTyr Pharma

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

aTyr Pharma Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIFE traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.62. 123,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,441. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.70.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

About aTyr Pharma

(Get Free Report)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.