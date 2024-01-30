Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,314 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $257.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $257.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.52, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,224 shares of company stock worth $7,890,468. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

