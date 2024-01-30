Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

AUTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AUTL stock opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Autolus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,782,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,850,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,782,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,176,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $950,000. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

